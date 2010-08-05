Seven Network Australia builds playout facility with Harris solution

Seven Network Australia (Seven) put on-air an end-to-end, file-based SD/HD playout center in June based on a Harris ONE integrated broadcast solution at its Melbourne facility.

At the heart of the new facility is the Harris D-Series playout automation system, which provides ingest, content workflow management and playout, with the ability to support from five to 1000 channels.

On-SAN (storage area network) high-resolution editing is enabled via Velocity ESX editors, and NEXIO servers provide file interchange support for existing Quantel Clipbox media. The system also supports live program segmentation and automatic turnaround — critical for regional channel transmission. The Platinum router and CENTRIO multiviewer technologies are also key components of this end-to-end system.

Seven is one of Australia’s independent, commercial free-to-air television networks. The broadcaster operates primary HD and SD channels for the capital cities across Australia, including Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Darwin and Brisbane, reaching 95 percent of the population.