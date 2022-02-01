Set-Top Box Market to Hit $20B by 2028
By George Winslow published
Despite cord cutting and the pandemic, revenue from set-top box sales will hit record levels in 2028 according to Global Market Insights
SELBYVILLE, Del.—The set-top box market will see record revenues of $20 billion by 2028, according to Global Market Insights.
The researchers noted that the pandemic hurt set-top box sales in 2020 and 2021 as lockdowns reduced sales and installations of set-top boxes in many regions.
Those problems were compounded by supply chain issues the hindered global trade.
But the researchers are projecting steady growth as the pandemic eases and trade recovers, with growth in most regions.
In Europe, for example, technology upgrades fueling growth, the researchers noted, while set-top boxes used in commercial applications are creating new opportunities in North America.
Meanwhile growing populations and urbanization in the APAC region is continuing to boost sales.
In Latin America, key drivers of growth are the proliferation of OTT service providers and increasing number of DTH subscribers.
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.