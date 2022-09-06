SES, LiveU Launch Integrated Turnkey Solution for Global Live Events

LUXEMBOURG & HACKENSACK, N.J.—SES and LiveU have announced a partnership to offer an end-to-end solution for live video contribution and distribution combined with premium content aggregation.

The solution is targeted to broadcast live sports, news and other events from stadiums, sports facilities and remote sites by users who are looking for reliable and cost-effective creation and delivery of live video to the widest audience.

Key features of the fully integrated and turnkey solution include:

Contribution: LiveU's cost-efficient mobile field units for live video transmission from outdoor locations and venues connected to SES teleports via 4G/5G. This direct connection offers an alternative to an on-site SNG truck or can be used as a redundant back-up feed.

Aggregation: Customers now have the ability to instantly aggregate their content in the LiveU Matrix IP cloud live video service, including from LiveU's mobile field units and through SES's satellite and IP connections.

Distribution: Customers can now reach widest possible audiences with simultaneous access to live video distribution over SES's global satellite and IP network and LiveU Matrix's global customers' endpoints.

Customers will also have access to leading sports brands using their preferred technology (IP or satellite) while benefiting from SES's dedicated project management team and LiveU's 24/7 support and service.

"LiveU is a leader in mobile and cloud-based broadcast video technologies, and they perfectly complement our vision of enabling our customers to broadcast live sports and events from nearly anywhere to the widest global audience possible,” said Michele Gosetti, head of sales, sports & events at SES. "Combining our expertise in sports and events and our global reach with LiveU's mobile units and cellular technologies gives our customers the ability to deliver high-quality, professional broadcasts whether athletes are climbing up a remote mountain or competing in an urban professional sports stadium."

"The synergy of our joint offering is clear,” added Ronen Artman, vice president of marketing at LiveU said, “We are delighted to work with the SES team and already see the benefits, delivering connectivity for our global customers using optimized IP, cellular, satellite, and fiber. As well as delivering a highly cost-effective solution for all sports tiers for greater fan engagement, our solution provides robust broadcast-quality live coverage and back-up. There are also last mile benefits – customers can deliver the aggregated feeds easily in a direct seamless delivery to their Matrix account and receiver. Combining mobile and cloud, with satellite, fibre and IP offers the widest choice of technologies and remote production workflows to customers on a global scale."

An enabler of content and connectivity, SES reaches more than 366 million TV households and a billion people worldwide while broadcasting more than 700 hours of premium sports and live events every day. LiveU is recognised as the brand name in portable live video solutions, used by the world's top news broadcasters and sports organizations.

The joint offering will be presented at IBC2022 (opens in new tab) in Amsterdam (LiveU stand 7.C30 / SES Meeting Rooms at Hall 1, Balcony suites BS10-BS11).