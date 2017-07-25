SES’ UHD Trials Now at 30 Pay-TV Providers

LUXEMBOURG—As interest in UHD continues to grow so does SES’ trial that allows pay-TV providers to test the company’s 4K content delivery platform. Nine additional TV operators have recently joined the UHD trials, bringing the total number of participants to 30 with a reported combined audience of more than 10 million subscribers.

The new participants are Alliance Communications; Cincinnati Bell; Douglas County Community Network; Hotwire; Midco; Midwest Video Solutions; Oneida Telephone Exchange; Skitter TV; and South Dakota Networks. These operators are now testing SES’ delivery platform across their distribution networks.

SES’ UHD platform combines satellite distribution services, reception gear and a 4K UHD channel line-up that includes Travelxp 4K, 4KUniverse, NASA TV UHD, Insight TV, UHD1, C4K360, Funbox UHD, Nature Relaxation 4K and SES’ own UHD demonstration channel.

In addition, SES has announced that three of the 30 operators participating in the trial have initiated commercial linear UHD services in subscriber homes through SES’ end-to-end system. The operators are Marquette-Adams Communication in Wisconsin; Highlands Cable Group in North Carolina; and EPB Fiber Optics in Chattanooga, Tenn.