SES Completes C-Band Transition

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that it has successfully completed technology upgrades associated with SES's Phase 1 transition plan for C-band spectrum in just nine months. This was accomplished utilizing Harmonic's XOS Edge software-based solution for satellite media processing and edge delivery.

"Tight-knit collaboration between partnering companies led to a successful world-first deployment of software solutions for the transformation of C-band spectrum, and we are proud of this momentous achievement," said Jeremy Rosenberg, senior vice president, business development, at Harmonic. "Deploying software on off-the-shelf appliances for both the uplink and at hundreds of affiliate locations enabled rapid completion of this project, exceeding the FCC's stringent deadline. This project is a testament to the flexibility that Harmonic's edge media processing provides and has opened the door to additional and ongoing opportunities with video programmers for new edge distribution strategies."

Harmonic's XOS Edge media processing solution, integrated with encryption from NAGRA, enables satellite delivery networks to seamlessly distribute video services with optimized bandwidth and improved quality utilizing the inherent flexibility of software, Harmonic explained.

"We are excited to lead this transformation for the communications industry and accelerate the path to 5G," said Steve Corda, vice president of technology at SES. "Freeing up 5G spectrum while maintaining the quality and resilience of critical video services was a significant challenge. By adopting state-of-the-art edge technology, we can ensure that millions of people across the United States will continue to receive high-quality programming."

The project ensured a seamless transition for Comcast Technology Services (CTS) and its Managed Satellite Distribution affiliates, the companies added.

"The task of freeing up C-band spectrum was massive and complex," said Allison Olien, vice president and general manager of the Communications and Technology Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "We are in the midst of a significant technology change, and SES and Harmonic provided a clear and streamlined transition path that assures service continuity for our partners and customers."