Service provider itfc chooses AmberFin to enhance digital services

London-based service provider itfc has chosen AmberFin to supply iCR 5000 workstations to the facility. The new workstations will improve itfc’s digital services, allowing the provider to ingest, manage and deliver clients’ digital assets more efficiently.

Itfc will use AmberFin iCR for HD/SD ingest, video conversion, transcoding, reviewing and mastering. The flexibility of the iCR 5000 ensures that the same equipment can now be used for multiple processes across itfc’s workflow, linked to the facility’s TMD Mediaflex system. AmberFin’s integrated automatic QC system will also help itfc achieve quality results faster.