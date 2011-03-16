Sersat Argentina switches to Aveco playout

Aveco has installed a four-channel ASTRA MCR automation and ASTRA CMS content management system at Sersat in Argentina. Sersat provides playout and satellite uplink services in the region.

The Sersat ASTRA MCR system has four playlists with a custom traffic interface controlling mirrored playout from two Grass Valley K2 media servers. The ASTRA CMS content management system manages ingest from six VTRs to a third ingest K2 media server as well as the file transfers to both mirrored playout servers. It also manages the disk space of all three K2 media servers.