Serbian broadcaster chooses SGL FlashNet archive for Grass Valley news production

Radio Television of Serbia (RTS) has upgraded its digital archive to include Software Generation (SGL) FlashNet alongside a Grass Valley digital news production system. The tight integration between the two systems provides significant improvement in speed and workflow procedures and replaces Grass Valley’s NewsBrowse system.

With the deployment of the SGL FlashNet integration, archive content now appears to RTS operators alongside other content within Grass Valley’s MAM system, Aurora Browse. Users can access content within the archive for the channel’s daily news program directly from the Grass Valley applications, enabling RTS to implement improved workflows based on the rapid and easy retrieval of content from any location across storage platforms.