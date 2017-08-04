Sennheiser Offering 600 MHz Gear Trade-In Following FCC Decision

OLD LYME, CONN.—The FCC has set a deadline for wireless microphone manufacturers to cease operation in the 600 MHz band, so as a result Sennheiser is providing its customers an opportunity to trade in their equipment that would be affected for new gear.

Between now and Dec. 14, owners of any non-compliant wireless systems from any manufacturer can trade it in for the latest Sennheiser FCC-compliant equipment through a special rebate program.

There are three steps to the rebate program. Step one, equipment owners should check eligibility for the rebate by checking for a printed sticker on the equipment that indicates its operating frequency range; anything above 608 MHz will require an upgrade to maintain FCC compliance. Step two, consumers may purchase authorized wireless equipment from an authorized Sennheiser dealer. Step three, consumers will send the outdated gear to Sennheiser.

Here is the list of eligible products for the promotion: XS Wireless Series; evolution wireless D1 Series; AVX Series; evolution wireless we 100 G3 Series; evolution wireless ew 100 G3 Portable Series; evolution wireless ew 300 G3 Series; evolution wireless ew 300 IEM G3 Series; evolution wireless ew 500 G3 Series; SpeechLine Digital Wireless Series; 2000 Series; 2000 IEM; 3000/5000 Series; Digital 6000.