Sennheiser adds TRUE Systems to distributed brands

Sennheiser has added TRUE Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of microphone preamplifiers, to its family of distributed brands. Currently, TRUE Systems offers five high-performance microphone preamplifiers, all complementary to Sennheiser and Neumann's existing product line. TRUE products will be marketed through Sennheiser's existing professional audio, systems integration and musical instrument channels.

TRUE Systems preamplifiers range from single-channel to eight-channel models, making them ideal for use with a variety of microphone and instrument applications. Current models include

Precision 8 provides eight channels of detailed, sonically transparent preamplification in a single rack space. Its built-in midside stereo decoding, selectable high-impedance inputs, five-segment level indicators, continuous gain controls and flexible output configurations make it ideal as a complete input system for DAWs.

P2 Analog uses hand-matched, military-grade components and gold-contact relays to provide two channels of microphone or instrument preamplification with stunning sonic detail and neutral, musical character. Its stereo phase correlation display, midside decoding, variable high-pass filters and flexible output configuration provides musicians and recording engineers the ability to get the best sound more quickly and easily.

P-Solo is a single-channel unit that features the same preamp design found in the Precision 8 and P2 Analog.

P-Solo Ribbon is a single-channel microphone instrument preamplifier that has been optimized for superior performance with vintage and contemporary ribbon mics. With up to 76dB of gain in two ranges, the P-Solo Ribbon has an electronically balanced, high-impedance mic input, discrete FET instrument input, 80Hz high-pass filter, a four-segment LED bar graph level meter with signal present and overload indicators, plus a continuously variable gain control.