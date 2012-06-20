Sencore Supplied Broadcast Contribution Feeds for G20 Mexico Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Sencore announced that its SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator was used to supply broadcast video contribution and distribution feeds for this week’s Group of 20 world economic forum in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The SMD 989 was supplied and installed by International Media Services Inc., which holds the contract from the Mexican government for broadcast services for the G20 Mexico Summit.