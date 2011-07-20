Sencore Signs Distributor Partnership With Colombia’s Grupo DAGA



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Sencore this week announced a new partnership and reseller agreement with Grupo DAGA in Colombia. Under the arrangement, Grupo DAGA will distribute the entire Sencore line of signal quality and video delivery solutions across Colombia, including the MRD 3187B receiver decoder, the SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator, and the TXS 3453 transcoder.



With headquarters in Bogota and field offices in seven other Colombian cities, Grupo DAGA provides complete product sales and service for a wide range of electronics solutions, serving broadcasting, telecommunications, and other technology-based companies.



“Sencore remains focused on expanding our Latin and South American presence, and because Colombia is a key market in this region we needed to have a competent, knowledgeable partner in place,” said Tony Oehlerking, general manager of international business development at Sencore. “Grupo DAGA is a highly regarded solutions provider serving broadcasters and cable companies across Colombia, specifically those needing satellite head-end and terrestrial transmission solutions.”



