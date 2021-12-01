Senate Panel Approves Rosenworcel’s Nomination to FCC

WASHINGTON D.C.—The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee has voted to approve Jessica Rosenworcel‘s nomination to another term at the Federal Communications Commission.

The vote moves the nomination to a full vote in the Senate. If approved by that vote, Rosenworcel would be the first woman to be the non-acting chair of the FCC.

At the same hearing, the Committee also advanced Biden’s nomination for the FTC, Alvaro Bedoya, to a full Senate vote.