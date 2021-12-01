Senate Panel Approves Rosenworcel’s Nomination to FCC
The vote advances her nomination to a full vote in the Senate
WASHINGTON D.C.—The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee has voted to approve Jessica Rosenworcel‘s nomination to another term at the Federal Communications Commission.
The vote moves the nomination to a full vote in the Senate. If approved by that vote, Rosenworcel would be the first woman to be the non-acting chair of the FCC.
At the same hearing, the Committee also advanced Biden’s nomination for the FTC, Alvaro Bedoya, to a full Senate vote.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.