Senate Commerce Committee Approves FCC Nominee Anna Gomez
The Committee vote sends FCC nominee Anna Gomez to the Senate floor for a vote that could break the FCC deadlock
WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation has approved the nomination of Anna Gomez to be a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission as well as the renomination of Geoffrey Starks and Brendan Carr to additional terms as commissioners of the FCC.
The move sends the three nominations to the full Senate for a vote that would break the two to two deadlock among Democratic and Republican appointees on the FCC.
The Biden administration’s previous nomination Gigi Sohn for the fifth seat on the FCC never received a Senate vote.
In her opening statement prior to the votes, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Committee said that the “FCC impacts nearly every part of our lives and domestic economy. Whether the agency is focused on improving wireless communications, ensuring robust broadband deployment, reviewing the media marketplace or protecting the nation from foreign threats. The FCC’s oversight ensures that today’s hyper-connected environment works for consumers.”
“Ms. Gomez is a dedicated public servant with 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry,” Cantwell also noted. “If confirmed, she will be the first Latina on the Commission in more than 20 years. Ms. Gomez has demonstrated she has the experience and judgment to be highly effective in this role as commissioner and has earned bipartisan support for her nomination.”
