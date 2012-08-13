SeeSense Expands Specialty Camera Systems

LONDON: SeeSense can now offer a range of compact high-definition, high-speed cameras for slo-mo applications. The IDT NX5 camera range, at 63-by-63-by-68 mm square and weighing less than 0.5 kg,has a 5 megapixel 30-bit color sensor capable of 650 fps at a full resolution of 2560x1920 and can be windowed to 1920x1080 to work at more than 1,000 fps. Furthermore two of these cameras can be used as a compact stereoscopic assembly for 3D applications.



Another specialist imaging system from SeeSense is the compact low light EM-CCD ruggedized PAL camera from Raptor Photonics. These small cameras are capable of high sensitivity imaging down to 500 μlux scene illumination with up to 1000x on-chip gain. Raptor also offer a compact short-wave infrared camera capable of imaging in the 0.9 to 1.7μm wavelength and operating at a full frame rate of 25Hz, 60Hz or a high speed 346 Hz full frame.



SeeSense also offer an infrared-optimized version of the Toshiba IK-HR1S camera system (the SeeSense IK-HR1IR) capable of providing truly excellent HD images optimized in the IR spectrum. This was specially created by SeeSense to enable natural history camera operators to capture HD footage of their subject in their native environment with minimal disturbance.





