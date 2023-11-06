Seacrest Studios Chooses ENCO DAD Automation To Simplify Workflow

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO has joined the Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s technology partner community, helping the foundation establish a simplified media workflow at the 14 Seacrest Studios located in pediatric hospitals across the United States.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and educational initiatives. Its primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers (Seacrest Studios) that allow pediatric patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media and contribute to the healing process for children and their parents.

RSF opened its first Seacrest Studios in 2010 with an emphasis on the radio side of broadcast and production. Over the last several years RSF’s strategy has expanded to include a larger video component.

“There were always video elements so that patients could visually take in what was happening in the studio inside their rooms,” said Nicole Mead, RSF vice president of business development and operations. “As technology has evolved along with the desires of young patients, we have made significant investments on the video production side. Seacrest Studios locations today have the appearance of a combination radio and television studio. The square footage of Seacrest Studios has essentially doubled since our first build.”

With these changes came the need to modernize the technology footprint within both new and existing Seacrest Studios. The radio automation workflow was a specific emphasis. RSF also wanted a solution that offered direct hooks into some of the video production elements as well as a simpler on-air and production workflow, ENCO said.

These were among the reasons inspired RSF to standardize on ENCO’s DAD radio automation solution across all locations, the company said.

“We spent nine months researching how we could best modernize and simplify the Seacrest Studios infrastructure and workflow,” said Cayce Long, RFS senior communications specialist. “ENCO gives us a very powerful all-in-one solution to handle file conversions, metadata and other production elements that previously required separate components and manual intervention. “

DAD seamlessly interoperates with video technologies added to Seacrest Studios, including new PTZ cameras at many locations.