Seachange to Partner with Russia’s TotalVideo on Hybrid OTT Platform

ACTON, MASS.—Video solutions provider SeaChange International and Russian-based video operator TotalVideo have entered into an agreement to develop a multi-operator, multi-tenant hybrid OTT/DVB/IPTV platform that will enable video and cable providers in Russia to offer multi-screen services to their subscribers.

TotalVideo has agreed to develop their new service using SeaChange’s PanoramiC platform, and plans to offer this new video platform to service providers across Russia and Eastern Europe. The service platform will provide advanced viewing capabilities for live, linear, and on-demand content across a variety of devices, both fixed and mobile.

“With SeaChange, TotalVideo has the scalable foundation to serve our customers as comprehensively and effectively as possible,” said Mikhail Silin, General Director, TotalVideo. “The combination of software solutions and professional services provided by SeaChange will allow us to deliver a platform that video providers and operators can easily adopt, allowing them to offer their viewers an enhanced user experience. With our new platform, they will benefit with increased viewership and customer loyalty.”

The PanoramiC platform is a cloud-based video management and delivery platform, combining the components of the SeaChange cFlow™ video management and monetization portfolio with complementary streaming solution elements from leading vendors ATEME, ATES Networks, Broadpeak, and castLabs. The scalable platform solution allows providers to quickly and cost-effectively deploy personalized video services across multiple screens and devices, while offering a consistent user experience across their multiple devices.

“As consumers demand access to video on every device, video providers around the world must enhance their existing infrastructures to offer high-quality, premium video across any platform, with optimized and personalized user experiences,” said Ed Terino, Chief Executive Officer, SeaChange. “We are proud to have been chosen by TotalVideo to help them develop a best-in-breed multi-screen platform for video operators and their consumers in Russia.”