SeaChange Deploys Play-to-Air System at TV2000



ACTON, MASS.: SeaChange announced the deployment of play-to-air technologies for Italy’s TV2000, a broadcaster of Roman Catholic-themed programs, owned by the Italian Episcopal Conference and operated by Radiotelevisione Italiana. The PTA system consists of the Broadcast MediaLibrary 12000ex, codec server MediaClient 6100, and the SeaChange MediaGateway Pro conversion and transfer application.



The SeaChange Broadcast MediaLibrary 12000ex (BML 12000ex) is designed for media companies that need a scalable, reliable, disk-based central media asset library. Each BML 12000ex node includes an array of 12x 1TB SAS disk drives. The BML 12000ex can scale from a single-node system up to six nodes in SeaChange’s MediaCluster techonology. The BML 12000ex upgrades TV2000’s previous play-to-air system, a SeaChange Broadcast MediaCluster library.



The deployment includes the SeaChange MediaClient 6100 software-based codec, with a channel density of five inputs and 10 outputs for ingest and playout of broadcast-quality channels.



