SCTE Opens Call for Papers for TechExpo 2024

EXTON, Pa.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) has opened its call for papers and presentation proposals for the technical sessions that will be conducted during SCTE TechExpo 2024, which will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, from September 24-26, 2024.

All technical abstract submissions will be reviewed by the TechExpo Program Committee, chaired by Guy McCormick, senior vice president of engineering at Cox Communications, and Ronnie Dhaliwal, vice president, technology operations at Liberty Latin America. SCTE is a CableLabs subsidiary.

“I am excited to build on the solid foundation that SCTE has created over 40 years with the industry’s renewed flagship event, TechExpo,” said Maria Popo, SCTE president and CEO. “This year’s TechExpo will deliver an unparalleled opportunity to engage with industry CEOs, CTOs, and decision-makers and to see emerging technologies and applications that will transform the industry.”

The Program Committee would like to receive submissions on forward-looking technologies and solutions that will help power the industry’s 10G initiative and move its technical foundation forward. In addition to English submissions, SCTE is also seeking presentations delivered in Spanish, showcasing Latin American concepts, technology and innovation.

SCTE will assemble subject matter experts in nine key areas:

Wireline Networks Evolution

Wireless Network and Convergence with Wireline

Construction and Network Planning

Security and Privacy

Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Cloud Services

Commercial and Business Services

Operational Transformation and Workforce Learning

Energy Management and Sustainability

Abstracts on the above topics will be given priority. But other topics addressing broadband industry technical, engineering, and business issues also will be considered, the group said.

Each abstract submission is limited to 2,000 characters and submitted papers should be either technical papers that describe new and emerging technologies, or operational practices that provide field guidance. Abstracts addressing a near-term solution (within the next three years) will be given priority. Each SCTE TechExpo abstract submission should be entered separately at expo.scte.org/callforpapers by April 5, 2024.

“TechExpo has evolved to incorporate so much more than cable, and we have increasingly broadened the event’s audience to include pertinent communities like policy, security, sustainability and strategy as the gathering place for moving technology forward to advance connectivity around the world,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs.