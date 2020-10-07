SCTE-ISBE Crafts Training Platform and Courses

EXTON, Pa.—The cable industry’s association training organization, SCTE-ISBE, has announced the development of a new learning management system for training options for all levels of professionals.

SCTE-ISBE’s new LMS features microlessons for learners on the go, 3D technology to simulate hands on learning and gamification, the association shares. In addition, the platform will serve as the home of the new four-part Broadband Premise Installer (BPI) series.

BPI features new content to prepare professionals for the advancing cable telecommunications industry, says SCTE-ISBE. With completion of the first three courses in the series, participants can earn the SCTE-ISBE Broadband Premise Installer certification, while the fourth course helps with the Broadband Premise Technician certification. The first three courses will be made available later in October, the fourth course later this year.

“With a more robust and modern LMS, we are able to push forward with new developments in our learning and development strategies that will prepare professionals at every level for the cable industry of today and tomorrow,” said Robin Fenton, vice president, membership and learning operations, SCTE-ISBE.

SCTE-ISBE will showcase its learning and development and workforce training offerings at the Cable-Tec Expo 2020, with a dedicated L&D track on Oct. 14 and 15. More information on the Cable-Tec Expo L&D experience online .