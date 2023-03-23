Scripps News Expands Documentary Production with New Longform Unit

ATLANTA—Scripps News has announced plans to significantly expand its documentary programming by creating a new longform unit devoted to producing compelling cinematic offerings for Scripps News platforms and distribution partners.

For the effort, new full-time hires joining Scripps News’ new longform team will include journalists with experience on shows such as CNN’s “This Is Life,” Showtime’s “VICE” and Comedy Central’s “Klepper.”

Zach Toombs has been promoted to director of longform and will oversee the network’s documentary programming. Toombs, previously the deputy director of programs, will report to Scripps Head of Program Development Ethan Nelson.

“Scripps is proud to be expanding our award-winning documentary programming. Not only is the content engaging, but this kind of compelling longform broadcast journalism is essential to keeping viewers informed and enlightened,” said Scripps News President Kate O’Brian.

“At a time when the ethical lines of documentary production are increasingly blurred, we’re keeping journalism and the journalistic process at the center of our work,” added Toombs. “Our mission is to create documentaries and series that inform, entertain and build trust with our viewers.”

Scripps News’ expanded documentary programming will build existing lineup of documentary programming that includes: