Scripps Networks Interactive Implements ZiXi



WALTHAM, MASS.: ZiXi, which delivers HD video over the Internet, announced that Scripps Networks Interactive, selected ZiXi to monitor its international channels via the Internet from the company’s headquarters in Knoxville, Tenn. Scripps is now able to monitor its international channels, which broadcast across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.



Scripps is able to stream broadcast-quality video feeds of its international programming via the Internet, allowing its U.S. business units to observe the quality of these broadcasts in real-time. Since deploying ZiXi, Scripps has been monitoring its U.K. and Asian Food Network channels on its in-house IPTV system, and plans to add more feeds from other International channels in the coming months.



