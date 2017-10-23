Scripps Howard Foundation Launches Postgrad Journalism Fellowship Program

CINCINNATI—The Scripps Howard Foundation is looking to support the future leaders of journalism with a year-long postgraduate journalism fellowship slated to start in June 2018.

Four individuals will be chosen for the 12 month program offered in partnership with the Scripps News Washington Bureau, Newsy and ProPublica. The participants will be able to choose from several reporting or newsroom experiences in Washington and New York. In addition, participants will meet for a series of workshops on leadership, project management, innovation and the business of journalism.

Scripps says that a journalism degree is not required to apply, but that it is looking for applicants with “a demonstrated passion for and commitment to journalism and desire to learn the skills needed to lead the newsrooms of tomorrow,” per the official press release.

Each fellow will receive a salary of $50,000 plus benefits, including medical and dental insurance.

Applications will be accepted from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, with winners announced in March 2018. Visit the Scripps Howard Foundation website for more information and to apply.