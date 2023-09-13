Scripps Expands Local Stations Airing National News from Scripps News

Scripps is reporting that 43 of its local stations are now airing national news from Scripps News. That marks a significant increase from the 25 stations initially carrying the Scripps News programming when the company first announced plans to add Scripps News content to its station’s programming lineups.

“Starting today, Scripps News programming will be available across 43 Scripps-owned local television stations," said Kate O’Brian, president of Scripps News. "The 24/7 national news network has already been airing its programs on 25 of its stations. This expansion gives more audiences the high-quality, fact-driven national news product Scripps News delivers every day. This does not replace Scripps’ commitment to local news coverage in any of our markets. It is a complement to the essential community coverage our trusted local stations consistently provide their audiences.”

The addition of the Scripps News programming is designed to add more news to the local stations and to increase the profile of Scripps News among audiences.