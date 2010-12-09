Scripps Brands Food With Miranda

Scripps Networks has just completed installation of 26 Vertigo XG graphics processors, as part of a project to upgrade the graphics capabilities for 14 SD and HD feeds.

Scripps Networks’ Food Network is one of several of the company’s specialty television networks that are now using Miranda’s Vertigo XG graphics for channel branding. Its Knoxville, Tenn. facility has just installed 26 Vertigo XG systems as part of a graphics upgrade project.



“We needed a smarter solution for graphics, which would integrate tightly with our traffic, promotion, asset management and automation systems,” said Peter Franks, director of design and motion services for Scripps Networks. “With the Vertigo Suite workflow tools, multiple graphics layers, and tight integration with our automation, Miranda’s Vertigo XG has enabled us to deliver the more complex graphics we need, without having to add headcount to our graphics team.”



The Scripps Knoxville upgrade project began in 2007 and the Food Channel HD and HGTV HD were the first to go online with the new Miranda graphics system. Rollout across the company’s other networks followed.



