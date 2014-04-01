Schneider Optics to Introduce New Lenses at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Schneider Optics will introduce new lens products including 18mm, 25mm and 100mm Schneider-Kreuznach Xenon FF-Prime lenses. Designed for digital cinematography, the new lenses expand the Xenon FF-Prime family, which already includes 35mm, 50mm and 75mm focal lengths.



Schneider Optics will also premier its new Schneider Optics wide-angle adapter for the Fujinon 19-90mm Cabrio lens. Also on display will be the Cine Xenar III color-matched PL-mount digital cinematography prime lens family, with the newest 14mm T2.2 wide-angle addition.



Schneider Optics will also show a new clip in its iPro Lens line that lets Apple iPad, iPad Mini, Mini Retina and iPad Air accept iPro lenses. The Clip precisely positions iPro lenses over the device’s built-in camera lens and the twist lock mount provides quick lens changes between the macro, super wide, wide angle, 2X tele and fisheye lenses allowing users to get more in every shot. iPro lenses are also available for select smart phones.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Schneider Optics will be in booth C9035.