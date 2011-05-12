Schneider Optics develops lens add-ons for small-format cameras

Schneider Optics (www.schneideroptics.com) has debuted several new items to their line of Century Pro Series HD lens add-ons. These professional lens accessories are designed to help videographers shoot wider, reach farther and move in closer than the lens on the camera alone allows.

For the Canon XF305/XF300 are the .6X HD Wide Angle Adapter, .8X HD Wide Angle Converter, Fisheye HD Adapter, 1.6X HD Tele-Converter and Achromatic Diopters.

For the JVC GY-HM700 with Canon KT14-14.4 lens, there's the .6X HD Wide Angle Adapter, .8X HD Wide Angle Converter, Fisheye HD Adapter, 1.6X HD Tele-Converter and Achromatic Diopters.

And for Sony's PMW-EX3/EX1 are the .6X HD Wide Angle Adapter, .75X HD Wide Angle Converter, Fisheye HD Adapter, Xtreme HD Fisheye, 1.6X HD Tele-Converter, 2.0 HD Tele-Converter and Achromatic Diopters.

Schneider said its Century add-ons minimize chromatic aberrations and unwanted distortion and produce images that are sharp edge-to-edge. Most of the accessories interface directly with the bayonet mount at the front of the lens, so mounting and removing is quick and easy.