Schneider distributes Cam Caddie stabilizing handle

Schneider Optics is now distributing its Cam Caddie, a stabilizing handle and accessory holder system designed to work with virtually any lightweight still, DV HDSLR and video-enabled DSLR camera.

Cam Caddie provides a comfortable, solid camera platform that provides stable support and dampens movement while shooting, enabling smooth and steady shots. The system aids moves that look like a professional jib arm or camera stabilizer. It is ideal for capturing dynamic action camerawork in sports productions, for skateboarding footage and walk-throughs in television documentary-style shooting.

Cam Caddie allows users to add accessories such as a light, flash, microphone and/or monitor to the camera via the built-in mounting interfaces. The system offers optional accessories including the accessory shoe, 1/4-20 flash shoe adapter and tripod adapter for attaching various accessories.