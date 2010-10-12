ScheduALL, Media Links Team Up on Video Transport Management

ScheduALL, a global provider of Enterprise Resource Management (ERM) solutions, is integrating its platform with the Media Links MD8000 broadcast network infrastructure solution to offer full-service network bookings with guaranteed controls, protocols and service for high quality content delivery across terrestrial, satellite, occasional-use and service provider networks. With the Media Links and ScheduALL integration, partners can combine or adapt network transmissions to best serve specific delivery requirements and save costs.



"Many of the leading broadcasters and service providers use ScheduALL to manage their satellite feeds today, so it's exciting to see our core technologies deployed to address their terrestrial needs as well," said Joel Ledlow, CEO, ScheduALL. "Media Links combined with ScheduALL sets a new standard for handling the complexities of delivering high quality content."



ScheduALL creates the front end for a customer to self provision dynamic data feeds that are guaranteed across the network. ScheduALL's NMS Interface combines its core, robust resource scheduling abilities with the automated management features of a third-party NMS to locally manage external devices or systems. A transmission- or circuit-oriented work order created within the ScheduALL system can then also accept updated information from the third-party NMS, including the status of circuits and devices within the network.



"Point to multi-point terrestrial video networks are beginning to compete more aggressively with satellite distribution models," said Dave Herfert, Director of Sales for the Americas, Media Links Inc., USA. "Major broadcasters are looking to reduce the number of transponders used to feed their local affiliates, and service providers are proposing several network protocols to accomplish this task. Integrating ScheduALL makes it possible to address the demand for granular control and management."