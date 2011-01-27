ScheduALL Announces Move to New HQ



ScheduALL is now operating from a new headquarters facility in Hollywood, Fla. The company said it had outgrown its previous operations space and made the move to accommodate additional staff and operational requirements.



“To continue to solve the collaborative problems of our client community, it is imperative that as service providers we shift the way our own businesses operate," said Joel Ledlow, ScheduALL’s CEO. “We are really creating a 21st century environment that inspires our team to opt for creative conversation over e-mail exchanges and we're seeing the synergies develop each day. In our new home, our staff can be as mobile as they like and can work from any desk they want for the day or the week or wherever they choose to get the job done. Becoming common place is less ownership of 'mine' and a more engaged team of sales, development, QA and implementation all huddled around a table sans management to solve the complex problems of the day.”



According to information released by the company, ScheduALL’s consecutive quarterly growth 2010 was up substantially from that in the previous year, with revenue up 55 percent in the third quarter of 2010 and up 23 percent in the final quarter of the year.



ScheduALL’s new address is 200 South Park Road, Hollywood, Fla. 33021.



