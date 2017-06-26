SBS Installs Harman Mixer into OB Van

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—Seoul Broadcasting System recently rolled out a new 4K OB van and chose a pair of tools from Studer by Harman. The Vista X audio mixer and Infinity Core 400 audio matrix were installed to provide high quality of sound for this 12G SDI UHD single link production vehicle.

The Vista X provides operators with VistaMix features for consistent sound in live, multi-microphone events. The VistaMix allows for the increase in gain for talking mics, reduces gain for others, while also keeping the gain at a constant level. With the Vista X, the truck has four independent processors and CPU-based DSP enables two independent DSP cores running in parallel.

SBS first utilized the OB van during production of the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating competition in Gangneung, South Korea. The truck is expected to assist in production for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang as well.