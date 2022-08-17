SBS Expands into Hispanic Digital Marketing
By George Winslow published
Spanish Broadcasting System is opening a digital marketing department targeting Hispanic consumers
MIAMI—Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc, (SBS) (OTC Pink: SBSAA), has announced its expansion into digital marketing with the launch of its newly created pure-play digital marketing department, DigIdea, Digital Marketing Solutions.
The addition of DigIdea Digital Marketing Solutions to the SBS family will make SBS a one-stop shop for a business' complete marketing needs, the company said.
SBS already has TV, radio and streaming operations with Mega TV, Spanish language radio stations in 8 markets, LaMusica and SBS Entertainment.
DigIdea's full-service digital solutions will include search marketing, display, ott/ctv, email, and social.
"The Digidea initiative will provide expertly crafted and creative digital marketing solutions to ad agencies and clients seeking to reach the U.S. Hispanic consumer. Our Company's 40-years' experience in serving Latino audio fans gives us an enormous leg up in providing the necessary knowhow, tools, and staff to guarantee effective and immediate results for our digital clients." stated SBS Chairman and CEO, Raúl Alarcón.
DigIdea is slated to launch October 2022 starting in L.A., followed by N.Y., Puerto Rico and Florida.
