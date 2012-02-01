SBS Broadcasting Networks purchases 19 ChannelMaster systems

Pixel Power announced that SBS Broadcasting Networks has purchased another 19 ChannelMaster systems. This is the second recent major Pixel Power order from SBS for deployment across its Scandinavian channels.

The ChannelMaster units will be controlled by 19 channels of Pixel Power’s Gallium automation technology that will integrate with the broadcaster’s existing file-based playout infrastructure — MediaGenix scheduling, Aveco Astra automation and a Front Porch Diva archive.

The system has been designed and specified to run completely automatically during normal operation, providing the ability to take the 19 channels to air without the need for additional staff, creating a highly cost-effective integrated playout solution.

The ChannelMaster units will initially be used for regional commercial playout with this installation dovetailing with the recently announced graphics workflow project, also being supplied by Pixel Power. Two identical chains — main and back-up — of nine units are being installed, each unit supporting two SD channels. A 19th unit has been specified for a test chain.