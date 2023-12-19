SBE To Conduct Two-Track Ennes Workshop During 2024 NAB Show

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers will conduct a two-track SBE Ennes Workshop April 12-13 presented collaboratively with NAB during the 2024 NAB Show in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall

Workshop tracks include Media over IP (MoIP) Essentials and RF101, which returns from 2023. Starting with Ohm’s Law and ending with RF broadcast systems, RF101 targets newer engineers and those with IT backgrounds; however, the track also offers a good refresher for experienced engineers. Presented during fast-faced sessions by industry experts, the track is headed by Jeff Welton, CBRE, SBE said.

New for 2024, the MoIP Essentials track will introduce the essentials of IP-delivered media for both audio and video implementations. Offering a grounding in the installation and maintenance of modern non-analog facilities, the track is being put together by David Bialik, CBT, and Fred Willard, CPBE, 8-VSB, ATSC3, CBNT, it said.

A joint, 90-minute session, Management for Engineering Staff presented April 13, will teach engineers how to speak in terms of ROI, cost of acquisition and cost of ownership and operation with the goal of helping them back into the management team. Presenters have worked in both engineering and upper management, it said.

"SBE Ennes Workshops continue to provide quality, educational, broadcast and media technical information,” said SBE president Ted Hand. “The SBE Ennes Workshop at the NAB Show continues this long-standing tradition."

The two-day workshop includes breaks and lunches. The workshop registration costs $259, which includes a free Exhibits Pass for the NAB Show.