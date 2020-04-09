‘Saturday Night Live’ to Produce Remote Episode April 11

NEW YORK—While it won’t be what we’re used to when we hear “Live from New York,” “Saturday Night Live” is scheduled to return to NBC this week in its usual 11:30 p.m. time slot with a new, remotely produced episode.

“SNL” has been on a forced hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic since its last episode on March 7, just one of many television productions that have been forced to shut down . But, like many late-night talk shows and the upcoming episode of CBS’ “All Rise,” the sketch comedy show will return in a new format that adheres to social distancing practices.

The show is expected to feature its popular “Weekend Update” segment, as well as other original content from “SNL” cast members. No host or musical guest is scheduled. It is not clear from NBC’s announcement if the show will actually be live or the sketches will be pre-recorded.

Beyond having production shutdown for a month, “SNL” has been impacted by the coronavirus as its longtime producer Hal Willner passed away from coronavirus complications on April 7.

There was no indication if this episode of “SNL” would be a one-off or if it will return with additional, remotely-produced episodes.