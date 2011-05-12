Satellite Update – May 12, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00775:
- •EchoStar Corp. filed an application to modify its authorization to construct, launch and operate a 17/24 GHz Broadcasting Satellite Service (BSS) satellite at 75.0 degrees west longitude (WL). The modification details the post-mission disposal plan for the satellite at end of life, the quantity of fuel reserved for post-mission disposal maneuvers, and the perigee altitude selected for a post-mission disposal orbit.
- •Intelsat License LLC requested modification of its authorization for Galaxy 26 to operate it at 50.0 degrees east longitude (EL) rather than its currently assigned 50.75 degrees EL. Galaxy 26 will provide Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) using the 14.0-14.5 GHz band (Earth-to-space) and the 11.7-12.2 GHz band (space-to-Earth), consistent with Turkish ITU filings for that location. Intelsat also filed for authority to conduct the telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift the satellite to the new location and to maintain it at that location using center frequencies 5926.5 MHz, 6315 MHz and 6411 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 4196.5 MHz or 4199.5 MHz (space-to-Earth).
- •Intelsat License LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to conduct the TT&C operations necessary to relocate Intelsat 709 from 54.85 degrees EL to 72.10 degrees EL and to temporarily provide FSS from that location using the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequencies bands and 5925-6425 MHz (Earth-to-space). Intelsat also requested STA for TT&C operation on specified C-band frequencies.
