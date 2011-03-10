Satellite Update – March 10, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00762:
- •EchoStar Corporation requested special temporary authority (STA) to conduct telemetry, tracking and control (TT&C) necessary to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees west longitude (WL) as an in-orbit spare for a period of 180 days. EchoStar will use the 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
- •Spectrum Five LLC requested extension until November 29, 2012 or a waiver of the milestone to complete construction of the first satellite in its system of two DBS satellites.
FCC actions from FCC Report SAT-00763:
- •The FCC International Bureau granted Intelsat Licensee LLC STA for 60 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) necessary to drift C- and Ku-band Intelsat 706 to 72.1 degrees east longitude (EL) and to provide fixed satellite service at that location. TT&C is authorized on specific C-band frequencies. Operation at 72.1 degrees EL is authorized in 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space),
- •EchoStar received STA to operate DBS satellite EchoStar 6 at 76.95 degrees WL using 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations are authorized on 12.202 GHz, 12.204 GHz, and 17.305 GHz.
- •EchoStar was granted STA for 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and control necessary to operate EchoStar 3 at 61.45 degrees as an in orbit spare. (See the applications above for information on EchoStar 3 frequencies authorized.)
- •GeoEye License Corp. received STA for 30 days to operate TT&C during the de-orbiting of the OrbView-3 satellite through atmospheric re-entry. TT&C is authorized in the 2092.536-2092.664 MHz and 402.69-402.75 MHz (Earth-to-space), and 401.47-401.53 MHz, 8189.982-8190.018 MHz and 8115-8265 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands.
- •The FCC granted Lockheed Martin Corporation STA for 30 days to continue to operate LM-RPS1 outside its previously authorized +/-0.05 degree station-keeping box.
