Satellite Update - July 15, 2010
- •The only applications accepted for filing listed on last week'sFCC Report SAT-00705 from the FCC International Bureau's Policy Branch were two from Sirius XM Radio for special temporary authority (STA) to operate satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters for 180 days, the maximum time allowed on an STA. The application for STA for two repeaters in Baltimore requested an EIRP of up to 2,000 Watts using the 2320-2332.5 MHz SDARS band. The applications for two repeaters in Puerto Rico also specified 2,000 Watts EIRP, but would use the entire 2320-2345 MHz SDARS band.
- •The FCC granted PanAmSat an STA to operate the conventional C-band communications payload on Galaxy 15 outside its previously authorized +/-0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box. PanAmSat is also allowed to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking, and telecommand (TT&C) operations with Galaxy 15 for 30 days, commencing July 8, 2010. (See my article on Galaxy 15 moving past Galaxy 13 this week for more on Galaxy 15.)
- •EchoStar Corp. was granted STA to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift EchoStar 3 from 61.5 degrees WL to 61.45 degrees WL and to operate it at that location. EchoStar Corporation received STA to drift DBS satellite EchoStar 6 to 61.65 degrees WL and also authorization to operate it as an in-orbit spare at that location using DBS channels 1-22 and 25-32 with feeder links in the 17.3-17.8 MHz band and service links (space-to-Earth) in the 12.2-12.7 GHz band. EchoStar received authorization to construct, launch and operate DBS satellite EchoStar 15 at 61.55 degrees WL using the same DBS channels and bands as EchoStar 6.
- •Intelsat is allowed to continue operating Intelsat 709 at 54.85 degrees east longitude (EL) for a period of 60 days under STA. Intelsat is allowed to conduct TT&C operations with the satellite using specified C-band frequencies. Operation is authorized using 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- •Lockheed Martin received STA to operate LM-RPS1 outside its +/-0.05 degree box for 30 days.
- •The FCC granted SkyTerra Subsidiary LLC's application for modification of SkyTerra-1 to authorize use of the Geostationary Mobile Satellite Adaptation and Geostationary Mobile Radio-3G air interface protocols. Next-generation mobile satellite service (MSS) satellite SkyTerra-1 will operate from 101.3 degrees WL, after it's launched, with service links in the 1.5/1.6 GHz MSS band and feeder links on the Appendix 30B Ku-band.
- •Sirius XM Radio received two STAs for 180 days to continue to operate SDARS terrestrial repeaters at EIRP up to 2,000 watts. Six repeaters are authorized at specified locations in the U.S. and one in Las Vegas.
