Satellite Update – July 14, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00790:
- ● The FCC International Bureau’s Satellite Division granted a request from Hughes Network Systems, LLC to allow Spaceway 5 to provide Ka-band geostationary satellite fixed satellite service to the United States from its location at 109.1 degrees west longitude (WL) once it completes coordination with Federal satellite systems operating in the downlink band and submits a copy of the U.K. Space-operations authorizations in the public record of this proceeding. Spaceway 5 is licensed under authority of the United Kingdom. Authorized frequencies are 28.35–29.1 GHz and 29.25–30.00 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 18.3–19.3 GHz and 19.7–20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth).
- ● SES Americom received special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to perform telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) necessary to drift AMC-5 to 79.1 degrees WL and maintain it there as an in-orbit space with an east-west station-keeping tolerance of ±0.1 degrees. TT&C operations are authorized on 14.001, 11.701, and 11.702 GHz.
- ● The FCC opened Ka-band orbital locations previously held by Dish Operating LLC through its predecessor-in-interest and EchoStar Corporation at 117 degrees WL, 121 degrees WL, 109 degrees WL, and 113 degrees WL respectively for reassignment effective at 2 p.m. on July 12. (It should be noted that the frequencies associated with this EchoStar authorization are incorrect in the above referenced FCC report. See Report SAT-00792 for the correct frequencies.)
From FCC Report SAT-00791:
- ● New Skies Satellites BV filed a Petition for Declaratory Ruling to add SES-4 to the Permitted Station List. SES-4 will operate at 22 degrees WL and replace NSS-7 at that location. Both satellites operate under authorization from the administration of the Netherlands. New Skies requests permission to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) on conventional C- and Ku-band as well a ruling allowing use of C-band frequencies 3625–3700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850–5925 MHz (Earth-to-space) and Ku-band frequencies 10950–11200 MHz and 11450–11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 13750–14000 MHz (Earth-to-space). Except for the last band, which exists only on SES-4, the other frequencies are the same as those being operated on NSS-7.
