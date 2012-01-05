Satellite Update – Jan. 5, 2012



From FCC Report SAT-00830:



• The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division accepted an application from Intelsat License LLC requesting authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 20 at 68.5 degrees east longitude (EL) as a replacement satellite for Intelsat 7 and Intelsat 10. It will provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-Space). Ka-band frequencies are 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Ku-band frequencies were specified for telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C).

• LightSquared Subsidiary LLC requested a one year extension of its license term for MSAT-2 at 103.3 degrees west longitude (WL) until Dec. 31, 2012, to allow more time for transitioning customers to SkyTerra-1. MSAT-2 operates in the 1530-1544 MHz and 1545-1559 MHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 1631.5-1645.5 MHz and 1646.6-1660.5 MHz bands (Earth-to-space). TT&C uses 11.7005 GHz and 11.701 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0005 GHz and 14.4995 GHz (Earth-to-space).



From FCC Report SAT-00831:



o The Satellite Division granted SES Americom special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C on specified C and Ku-band frequencies necessary to maintain AMC-3 at 86.9 degrees WL. SES Americom is also allowed to operate AMC-3 as an in-orbit spare on conventional C-band and Ku-band frequencies.

o Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C with Intelsat 701 necessary to stop the drift of the satellite at 157.0 degrees EL in inclined orbit mode using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to provide FSS from Intelsat 701 using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).

o The FCC determined that ViaSat has met the launch and operation milestone associated with ViaSat-1 at 115.1 degrees WL.



(This report also lists several DirecTV Enterprises LLC DBS and FSS authorizations that were withdrawn.)



From FCC Report SAT-00833:

