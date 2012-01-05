Satellite Update – Jan. 5, 2012
From FCC Report SAT-00830:
- • The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division accepted an application from Intelsat License LLC requesting authority to construct, launch and operate Intelsat 20 at 68.5 degrees east longitude (EL) as a replacement satellite for Intelsat 7 and Intelsat 10. It will provide fixed satellite service (FSS) using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 10.95-11.20 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz, and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.0 GHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-Space). Ka-band frequencies are 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space). Ku-band frequencies were specified for telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C).
- • LightSquared Subsidiary LLC requested a one year extension of its license term for MSAT-2 at 103.3 degrees west longitude (WL) until Dec. 31, 2012, to allow more time for transitioning customers to SkyTerra-1. MSAT-2 operates in the 1530-1544 MHz and 1545-1559 MHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 1631.5-1645.5 MHz and 1646.6-1660.5 MHz bands (Earth-to-space). TT&C uses 11.7005 GHz and 11.701 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0005 GHz and 14.4995 GHz (Earth-to-space).
From FCC Report SAT-00831:
- o The Satellite Division granted SES Americom special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C on specified C and Ku-band frequencies necessary to maintain AMC-3 at 86.9 degrees WL. SES Americom is also allowed to operate AMC-3 as an in-orbit spare on conventional C-band and Ku-band frequencies.
- o Intelsat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C with Intelsat 701 necessary to stop the drift of the satellite at 157.0 degrees EL in inclined orbit mode using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also allowed to provide FSS from Intelsat 701 using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- o The FCC determined that ViaSat has met the launch and operation milestone associated with ViaSat-1 at 115.1 degrees WL.
(This report also lists several DirecTV Enterprises LLC DBS and FSS authorizations that were withdrawn.)
From FCC Report SAT-00833:
- • On Dec. 27, 2011, the Satellite Division consented to the transfer of C- and Ku-band Intelsat 603, authorized by the FCC, from Intelsat License LLC to Intelsat Global Sales and Marketing for operations at 11.5 degrees EL under authorization from the Office of Communications of the United Kingdom and the UK Space Agency. The transfer consent became effective at 05:01 a.m. GMT, Jan. 1, 2012, at which time the FCC authorization for Intelsat 603 was terminated.
