Satellite Update for June 13, 2013
From FCC Report SAT-00953: “Actions Taken:”
- The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted an application from SES Americom to modify the authorization for AMC-5 to allow operation at 80.85 degrees west longitude (WL) rather than 80.90 degrees WL, and to continue to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from that location using 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). The east-west station-keeping tolerance was changed from ± 0.1 degrees to ±0.15 degrees. The Satellite Division granted SES Americom's request to extend the license term through July 31, 2014.
- An amended petition from Satélites Mexicanos, S.A. de C.V. to add Satmex 5 to the FCC's Permitted List was granted, allowing use of Satmex 5 for FSS and direct-to-home service in the United States. Authorized frequency bands are 3700-4200 MHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- ViaSat withdrew its Letter of Intent to access the United States using portions of the Ka-band at a nominal orbital location of 75 degrees WL. Other Letters of Intent remain pending, including one to access the United States using portions of the Ka-band under the authority of the United Kingdom from 70 degrees WL. ViaSat is seeking authorization to use this location for its Next-Gen broadband satellite.
