Satellite Update - Feb. 25, 2010



From FCC Report SAT-00666 [PDF]:



• The FCC granted Intelsat North America LLC special temporary authority (STA) to drift C- and Ku-band satellite Intelsat 709 from 85.15 degrees East Longitude (EL) to 54.85 degrees EL and to conduct the telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations needed to effect the drift. Once it arrives at 54.85 degrees EL, Intelsat is authorized to operate it in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz bands for space-to-Earth communications and in the 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz bands for Earth-to-space communications to provide fixed satellite services (FSS). TT&C frequencies are 6173.7 MHz and 6176.3 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 3947.6 MHz, 3948.0 MHz, 3952.5 MHz and 3952.0 MHz (space-to-Earth). The STA is valid for 60 days.

from 85.15 degrees East Longitude (EL) to 54.85 degrees EL and to conduct the telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations needed to effect the drift. Once it arrives at 54.85 degrees EL, Intelsat is authorized to operate it in the 3700-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz and 12500-12750 MHz bands for space-to-Earth communications and in the 5925-6425 MHz and 14000-14500 MHz bands for Earth-to-space communications to provide fixed satellite services (FSS). TT&C frequencies are 6173.7 MHz and 6176.3 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 3947.6 MHz, 3948.0 MHz, 3952.5 MHz and 3952.0 MHz (space-to-Earth). The STA is valid for 60 days. • EchoStar Corporation received STA for 60 days, commencing February 15, 2010, to conduct TT&C operations necessary to drift EchoStar 6 to 61.65 degrees West Longitude (WL). EchoStar is authorized to use 14002.5 MHz and 17305 MHz for telecommand and 12.203 and 12204 MHz for telemetry but the FCC deferred action on its request to operate EchoStar 6 at 61.65 degrees WL temporarily as an in-orbit spare.



Licensees of terrestrial fixed microwave links near the Canadian border may want to check the FCC Public Notice, Request for Coordination of Canadian Earth Stations with USA Terrestrial Fixed Stations [PDF]. It lists the technical parameters for proposed Earth stations in Gatineau Quebec, Masson-Angers Quebec, Ottawa Ontario, and Burnaby British Columbia.