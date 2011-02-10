Satellite Update – Feb. 10, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00756:
- •Open Range Communications requested an extension of its authority to provide terrestrial service in the 2483.5-2495 MHz band (broadcast auxiliary service 2 GHz channel A10). The existing special temporary authority (STA) expired Jan. 31, 2011. (See FCC Order on Reconsideration DA-1081 for details on the original STA.)
From FCC Report SAT-00755:
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted STA to LightSquared Subsidiary LLC for 30 days to continue to conduct in-orbit testing of SkyTerra-1 at 101.3 degrees West Longitude (WL) using the 1525-1544/1545-1559 MHz, 10.7-10.95 GHz and 11.2-11.45 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 1626.5-1645.5/1646.5-1660.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands and waived power flux density limits for the purposes of the STA.
- •Intelsat was granted STA for seven days to operate the communications payload on Galaxy 15 at 93.0 degrees WL using conventional C-band frequencies to conduct in-orbit testing.
- •The FCC also granted Intelsat STA for a period of 30 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations with Galaxy 15 outside the +/-0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box previously authorized for Galaxy 15.
