Satellite Update – Dec. 8. 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00825:
- •Telesat Canada filed a Petition for Declaratory Ruling requesting addition of the Ka-band payload on Anik F3 to the FCC's Permitted Space Station List. Anik F3 is at 118.7 degrees west longitude (WL). The C- and Ku-band payloads are already on the Permitted List. Anik F3 will provide fixed satellite service (FSS) in the 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 29.4-29.9 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands.
- •Pegasus Development DBS Corporation filed an application for consent to transfer control of 95 License Subsidiary and its 17/24 GHz space station authorization at 95 degrees WL to Spectrum Five LLC.
- •Orbcomm License Corporation requested modification of its authorization for a non-voice, non-geostationary mobile satellite service (Little LEO) system and authority for imminent launch and operation of one next-generation satellite with a target inclination of 51.6 degrees and a target operational altitude of 750 km. It also requested authority for later launch of 17 additional next-generation satellites into four evenly spaced orbital planes. Orbcomm stated all 18 satellites will be launched within the milestone schedule specified in its current authorization.
From FCC Report SAT-00826:
- •Intelsat License LLC received special temporary authority (STA) for 60 days to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to begin the drift of Horizons 2 from 74.05 degrees WL to 84.85 degrees east longitude (EL) using specified Ku-band frequencies.
- •The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue TT&C operations with Intelsat 706 using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat was also allowed to continue to provide FSS from 72.0 degrees EL on a temporary basis using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku frequencies 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.70 GHz and 12.50-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •ViaSat, Inc. was granted STA for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testing of ViaSat-1 at 115.1 degrees WL using 28.1-29.1 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 18.3-19.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth). Testing at a variance from the authorized parameters is permitted.
- •Intelsat License LLC received STA for 30 days to continue to conduct TT&C necessary to maintain Galaxy 12 as an in-orbit space at 132.9 degrees WL using specified C-band frequencies. Intelsat is also authorized to operate Galaxy 12 as an in-orbit space at that location using conventional C-band frequencies. In a separate action, the FCC granted Intelsat STA for 30 days to operate TT&C necessary to move Galaxy 12 from 132.9 degrees WL to 129.0 degrees WL and to operate it at that location using conventional C-band frequencies.
- •Intelsat was granted STA to conduct TT&C necessary to drift Intelsat 701 from 180.0 degrees EL to 72.1 degrees EL, using specified C-band frequencies. The FCC dismissed Intelsat's request to provide FSS from 72.1 degrees EL without prejudice to re-filing as part of a future application.
- •The Satellite Division granted STA to XM Radio LLC for 30 days to activate the communications payload of Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL for in-orbit performance tests in the 2320-2345 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency band.
- •DG Consents' request for STA for 60 days to operate the QuickBird Earth Exploration Satellite Service satellite at an altitude of 482 kilometers instead of the previously authorized 450 kilometers.
