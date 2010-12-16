Satellite Update – Dec. 16, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00742:
- •The FCC granted special temporary authority (STA) to LightSquared Subsidiary LLC to conduct in-orbit testing of SkyTerra-1at 101.3 degrees west longitude (WL) using the 1525-1544 MHz, 1545-1559 MHz, 10.7-10-95 GHz, and 11.2-11.45 GHz bands (space-to-Earth) and 1626.5-1645.5 MHz and 1646.5-1660.5 MHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands for 30 days. The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division waived the power flux density limits in Section 25.208(b) for the purposes of this temporary authorization. The STA is valid for 30 days.
- •PanAmSat was granted STA for 30 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift Intelsat 2 from 157.0 degrees east longitude (EL) to 174.0 degrees EL using specified C-band frequencies. PanAmSat is also authorized to operate Intelsat 2 temporarily using conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies 12250-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space) at 174.0 degrees EL.
- •XM Radio was granted STA to continue in-orbit testing of XM-5 at 80 degrees WL. XM Radio was also authorized to perform the telemetry, tracking and telecommand operations necessary to drift XM-5 to 80 degrees WL once the station is in orbit, to support XM-5's operations while it is being tested at 80 degrees WL, and to drift XM-5 to its authorized location at 85.2 degrees WL upon completion of in-orbit testing. XM Radio is allowed to operate the communications payload on XM-5 in the 2332.5 – 2345.0 MHz frequency band (space-to-Earth) for in-orbit testing only.
- •Sirius XM Radio received STA for 180 days to operate two Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters with an EIRP up to 12,000 watts average in Falls Church, Va. using the 2320-2345 MHz SDARS frequency band.
From FCC Report SAT-00743
- •Sirius XM Radio has requested STA for up to 180 days to operate co-located Sirius and XM Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service terrestrial repeaters at EIRP up to 12,000 watts at six locations throughout the United States using both SDARS frequency bands.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox