Santa Monica College Adds JVC Cameras To New Production Studio

SANTA MONICA, CA.—Santa Monica College has added JVC GY-HM890 ProHD cameras in its production studio at its new Center for Media and Design, JVC announced today.

Three GY-MH890 cameras are paired with JVC FS-790 ProHD fiber optic system modules connected directly to the camera bodies via 68-pin connectors. The cameras are mounted on Cartoni pedestals and outfitted with CueScript prompters.

The cameras are being used to teach multicamera production, said Gail Fetzer, an associate professor at the college. Students produce talk shows, music videos and other content that is shared on YouTube and Facebook.

The college first purchased JVC cameras seven years ago for its flypack production system. Later, it added GY-HM650 ProHD cameras for students to use while gathering news in the field. Selecting the GY-HM890 cameras for the studio, the college was able to keep the same user interface, said Brad Lemonds, media coordinator for Media Production.

Video production from the new facility, which is modeled after the production facilities of the Big West Conference, began in January. “We wanted to emulate their systems,” said Lemonds.” We’re trying to provide close to ESPN quality.”