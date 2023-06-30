S&P: Media, Telecom Deals Plunge
May’s media and telecom deals in U.S. and Canada fell to under $2B, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data
NEW YORK—Dealmaking in the U.S. and Canadian media and telecom sectors remain sluggish with U.S. and Canadian media and telecom companies involved in 96 M&A transactions in May that had a total value of $1.99 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
That is down from the $17.59 billion in April across 99 transactions, S&P said, marking a return to levels last seen in March. By comparison, 183 deals were announced in May 2022 with an aggregate value of $1.45 billion.
The three biggest media and telecom deals announced in May had publishing companies as targets, noted Mark Anthony Gubagaras and Darakhshan Nazir in a blog post for S&P Global Market Intelligence.
They reported that Luminar Technologies Inc. founder and CEO Austin Russell's bid to acquire an 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings Inc. topped the sector's M&A list. The transaction values business media outlet Forbes at nearly $800 million.
“The second-biggest media and telecom deal was UK-based Informa PLC's $380.0 million purchase of Chicago-based Winsight LLC, a business-to-business event, data and media group focused on food service market insights,” the post said. “The sector's third-largest transaction was the proposed acquisition of Vice Media LLC by a group of its creditors for about $225.0 million. The deal includes taking on Vice Media's significant liabilities as the digital news company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and Zuffa LLC's $9.78 billion purchase of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., announced in April, remains the largest media and telecom deal in the year to date.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.