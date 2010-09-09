Sand volleyball tournament to highlight new OB sports production approach

Most IBC attendees don’t associate the annual event with live sports production on premise at the RAI Convention Center, but this year they just might look back at the event and remember TV coverage of some impressive sand volleyball action.

This year’s IBC gathering will witness the inaugural International Beach Volley Challenge to mark the launch of a new sports production solution from the Hego Group. The Hego OB1 sports solution will cover a professional-level beach volleyball tournament on The Beach (Strand Zuid) involving men’s and women’s teams from Sweden and the Netherlands competing for the titles of Kings of the Beach and Queens of the Beach.

The tournament, Friday, Sept. 10, through Sunday, Sept. 12, will be produced by Hego’s multicamera, one-operator OB1 production solution and displayed on a large LED screen at the venue.



Production of the volleyball event is being done with the full support of show organizers, the company said.

See Hego Group at IBC Stand 6.C19.