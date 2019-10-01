San Francisco Giants Add Veritone AI Archive Tool to Lineup

COSTA MESA, Calif.—Veritone is heading to the big leagues, as the company has announced that its aiWARE artificial intelligence systems has been acquired by the San Francisco Giants to work with its 60-year media archive and help drive fan engagement.

The aiWARE system utilizes its AI technology to enable rapid content search and accelerated asset sharing with media partners, internal web and social media teams and with fans during live games. When content is ingested into the aiWARE system, multiple cognitive AI engines start to automatically transcribe the audio, recognize faces and run other selected cognition to create in-depth meta data in near-real time, allowing for advanced search capabilities through keywords, athlete descriptions, locations, logos, play-by-play commentary and more. This will allow the SFG Productions team to search through its 60 years worth of content more quickly.

There is also the Veritone Digital Media Hub that makes these clips available in the cloud. The portal is permission-based and provides centralized access to all assets from anywhere. Digital Media Hub also has an AI-enabled search functionality.

The Giants are celebrating their 20th anniversary at Oracle Park in 2020 and plans to use the Veritone system to highlight memorable moments from the past and present, according to Paul Hodges, vice president for the SFG Productions team.