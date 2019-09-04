Samsung Launching 8K HDR10+ Technology With European Streamers

SUWON, Korea—European viewers are in line to have access to content in 8K HDR10+ in the near future, as Samsung has announced it is partnering with a trio of European streamers to support the technology. Among the streamers that will adopt 8K HDR10+—as well as 4K HDR10+—are CHILI, The Explorers and MEGOGO.

Designed to optimize brightness and maximize contrast ratio, 8K HDR10+ is reported to “make bright areas brighter and dark areas darker,” per Samsung. The feature is available on UHD TVs and 2019 8K TV models, including Samsung’s QLED TV lineup.

“With HDR emerging as one of the most important technologies for ultra-high picture quality, our HDR10+ format enables every image to be accurately displayed on screen just as the creator intended,” said Hyogun Lee, executive vice president of the Visual Display Business at Samsung. “We will continue to strengthen our industry leadership through establishing partnerships with top streaming service providers and equipping our televisions with the technology needed to support the world’s first 8K HDR10+.”

In addition to the three streamers announced, Samsung says that it has lined up more streamers that will adopt the 8K HDR10+ technology in either Q4 2019 or Q1 2020. Confirmed streamers include Rakuten TV, Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta TV and Videociety. French OTT service Molotov is also reportedly considering the Samsung technology.